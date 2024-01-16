LUVV Creates Memories Sweetly Made
LUVV's BROWNIES
Brownies Squares
- Blondie Brownies
Soft and chewy vanilla-based brownies with a rich, buttery flavor, perfect for those who prefer a lighter take on the classic brownie.$4.00
- Blondie Brownies w/ nuts
Classic blondie brownies studded with crunchy nuts, adding a delightful texture and nutty flavor to the buttery base.$4.50
- Oreo Cookie Brownies
Decadent chocolate brownies layered with chunks of Oreo cookies, combining the fudgy richness of brownies with the creamy crunch of Oreos.$4.00
- Fudge Brownies
Deeply rich and intensely chocolaty, these brownies have a dense, fudgy texture that melts in your mouth.$4.00
- Fudge Brownies w/ nuts
The classic fudge brownie taken to the next level with the addition of crunchy nuts, providing a satisfying contrast to the dense, fudgy base.$4.50
- Peanut Butter Brownies
A perfect marriage of chocolate and peanut butter, these brownies feature a rich chocolate base swirled with creamy peanut butter.$4.00
- Peanut Butter Brownies w/ nuts
Indulgent peanut butter brownies with the added crunch of chopped nuts, creating a delightful combination of textures.$4.50
- Red Velvet Brownies
A twist on the traditional brownie, these red velvet brownies offer a rich, velvety texture with a subtle hint of cocoa, topped with a smooth cream cheese frosting.$4.00
- Strawberry Brownies
Soft and chewy brownies infused with fresh strawberry flavor, offering a fruity twist on the classic chocolate treat.$4.00
- Lemon Brownies
Bright and zesty, these lemon brownies combine the dense texture of a brownie with the refreshing taste of lemon, topped with a tangy lemon glaze.$4.00
Brownie Treat Cups
- Blondie Brownie Treat Cup
A delightful blend of rich, buttery blondie brownies layered in a cup for a sweet and chewy treat.$6.00
- Blondie Brownie w/ nuts Treat Cup
Classic blondie brownies with a crunchy twist of mixed nuts, offering a satisfying combination of flavors and textures.$6.50
- Oreo Cookie Brownie Treat Cup
Decadent layers of fudgy brownie and crushed Oreo cookies, creating a perfect blend of chocolatey richness and cookie crunch.$6.50
- Fudge Brownie Treat Cup
Indulge in layers of dense, chocolatey fudge brownies that melt in your mouth, offering an ultimate treat for chocolate lovers.$6.00
- Fudge Brownie w/ nuts Treat Cup
Rich fudge brownies layered with crunchy nuts, adding an extra dimension of texture and flavor.$6.50
- Peanut Butter Brownie Treat Cup
Smooth peanut butter meets rich chocolate brownie in a cup, creating a heavenly blend for peanut butter fans.$6.00
- Peanut Butter Brownie w/ nuts Treat Cup
A delightful combination of creamy peanut butter and fudgy brownies, topped with crunchy nuts for added flavor.$6.50
- Red Velvet Brownie Treat Cup
Layers of velvety red velvet brownie with a hint of cocoa, delivering a moist and flavorful experience in each bite.$6.00
- Strawberry Brownie Treat Cup
A fruity twist with strawberry-infused brownie layers, offering a fresh and delightful taste.$6.00
- Lemon Brownie Treat Cup
Zesty lemon brownies layered to perfection, delivering a sweet and tangy treat in every spoonful.$6.00
LUVV's CAKES
Cake Slices
- Butter Pecan Cake Slices
"Savor the rich, nutty flavor of our Butter Pecan Cake slices. Moist and buttery cake layers are filled with crunchy toasted pecans, creating the perfect balance of sweet and savory in every bite. Finished with a smooth, velvety frosting, this slice is a comforting and indulgent treat that brings the warmth of classic Southern flavors to your table."$5.50
- Caramel Cake Slices
Moist and tender cake layers infused with caramel, topped with a rich caramel frosting and drizzled with caramel sauce for a sweet and indulgent experience.$5.00
- Chocolate Cake Slices
Deep and decadent chocolate cake slices, layered with smooth chocolate frosting for a rich and satisfying dessert that chocolate lovers will adore.$5.00
- Cotton Candy Cake Slices
"Indulge in a slice of nostalgia with our Cotton Candy Cake! Light, fluffy layers infused with the sweet, whimsical flavor of cotton candy create a magical dessert experience. Topped with a dreamy swirl of pastel frosting, each bite is a perfect balance of sweetness and fun, evoking childhood memories of carnival treats. Ideal for any occasion, this cake slice promises a delightful and colorful treat for all ages!"$5.00
- Ding Dong Cake Slices
A nostalgic twist on the classic treat, featuring layers of chocolate cake filled with a creamy vanilla filling, all topped with a glossy chocolate ganache.$5.50
- Lemon Cake Slices
Bright and zesty lemon cake slices with layers of tangy lemon curd and lemon frosting, offering a refreshing burst of citrus in every bite.$5.00
- Neapolitan Cake Slices
Three layers of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry cake, each topped with corresponding frosting flavors, creating a deliciously colorful and flavorful slice.$5.50
- Oreo Cookie Cake Slices
A cookie lover's dream, featuring layers of chocolate cake with Oreo cookie crumbs baked in, topped with Oreo frosting and a cookie crumble garnish.$5.50
- Peanut Butter Cake Slices
Rich chocolate cake slices layered with creamy peanut butter frosting, topped with chopped peanut butter cups for an irresistible combination.$5.00
- Pineapple Upside Cake Slices
A tropical delight, featuring caramelized pineapple and cherry topping, baked into a moist yellow cake and served with a caramel drizzle.$5.50
- Royal Reality Cake Slices
A multi-colored twist on the old-fashioned red velvet cake, with vibrant layers and tangy cream cheese frosting, offering a royal treat for any occasion.$5.00
- SoulDay Cake Slices
Celebrate with this classic birthday cake-flavored slice, featuring layers of fluffy vanilla cake and colorful buttercream frosting, topped with sprinkles.$5.00
- Spice Cake Cake Slices
The Spice Cake Slice is a warm and comforting treat, featuring rich spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Each slice is moist and full of fall flavors, perfect for a cozy indulgence.$5.00
- Strawberry Cake Slices
The Strawberry Cake Slice is a vibrant, fruity indulgence. Each slice is packed with fresh strawberry flavor and topped with a light, fluffy frosting that brings the taste of summer to your palate no matter the time of year.$5.00
- Vanilla Cake Slices
Classic and simple, featuring moist vanilla cake layers with a rich vanilla buttercream frosting, offering a satisfying and timeless dessert.$5.00
- Wedding Cake Slices
Elegant and timeless, these vanilla cake slices are infused with a hint of almond and topped with smooth buttercream frosting, perfect for any celebration.$5.00
- Yellow Cake Slices
Soft and buttery yellow cake slices, topped with a rich frosting, delivering a traditional and comforting flavor perfect for any occasion.$5.00
- Ying Yang Doodle Slices
A cinnamon-sugar cake inspired by snickerdoodles, with layers of cinnamon cake and creamy frosting, finished with a dusting of cinnamon.$5.00
Cake Pops
- Butter Pecan Stuffed Cake Pops
A delightful twist on a classic, our Butter Pecan Stuffed Cake Pop. Hidden inside is a surprise filling of creamy pecan praline, offering an extra burst of nutty sweetness in every bite. This decadent treat delivers a perfect balance of buttery, nutty, and sweet flavors in a bite-sized indulgence.$3.50
- Caramel Cake Pops
Bite-sized caramel cake covered in a sweet caramel coating, perfect for a quick indulgence.$3.00
- Chocolate Cake Pops
Rich and fudgy chocolate cake covered in a smooth chocolate coating, a must for chocolate lovers.$3.00
- Cotton Candy Cake Pops
Fun and colorful, these pops are bursting with cotton candy flavor, perfect for a playful treat.$3.00
- Ding Dong Cake Pops
Inspired by the classic snack, these pops feature chocolate cake with a creamy filling, all coated in chocolate.$3.50
- Lemon Cup Pops
Zesty lemon cake encased in a sweet lemon glaze, offering a bright and refreshing bite.$3.00
- Neapolitan Cake Pops
Three layers of flavor—chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry—stacked in a single pop, coated in a matching glaze.$3.00
- Oreo Cookie Cake Pops
Crushed Oreo cookies mixed with cake and frosting, dipped in a creamy chocolate coating.$3.00
- PB & J Cake Pops
Moist cake pops filled with peanut butter and jelly, topped with a peanut butter flavored chocolate for a nostalgic treat reminiscent of your favorite childhood sandwich.$3.50
- Peanut Butter Cake Pops
A rich peanut butter cake pop filled with a burst of chocolate drizzled with chocolate.$3.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake Pops
A tropical twist on the classic dessert, featuring pineapple and cherry topping, baked into a buttery cupcake and finished with a caramel glaze.$5.00
- Royal Reality Cake Pops
Vibrant and colorful cake pops inspired by red velvet cake flavor and a variety of colors for a royal treat. These treats will have a burst of cream cheese with each bite.$4.00
- Soul Day Cake Pops
Celebrate any occasion with these classic birthday cake-flavored cupcakes, topped with a festive buttercream frosting and sprinkles.$3.00
- Spice Cake Pops
Our Spice Cake Pops are bite-sized bursts of autumn goodness, wrapped in a smooth frosting shell and packed with the warm spices you love.$3.00
- Strawberry Cake Pops
The Strawberry Cake Pop is a bite-sized dessert that delivers a burst of sweet strawberry flavor, coated in a soft, sweet shell.$3.50
- Vanilla Cake Pops
Classic vanilla cake pop coated in a smooth vanilla glaze, a timeless favorite.$3.00
- Wedding Cakes Cake Pops
Elegant almond-flavored cake pops coated in white chocolate, perfect for a sophisticated treat.$3.00
- Yellow Cake Pops
Golden yellow cake pop with a rich, buttery flavor, dipped in a sweet glaze.$3.00
- Ying Yang Doodle Cake Pops
Snickerdoodle-flavored cake pop with a cinnamon sugar coating, offering a sweet and spicy combination.$4.00
CupCakes
- Butter Pecan Stuffed Cupcakes
Rich cupcakes filled with a buttery pecan mixture, topped with a creamy butter pecan frosting, delivering a nutty and satisfying flavor.$4.50
- Caramel Cupcakes
Rich and moist cupcakes infused with caramel flavor, topped with smooth caramel frosting for a sweet and decadent treat.$4.00
- Chocolate Cupcakes
Deep, rich chocolate cupcakes with a moist crumb, crowned with velvety chocolate frosting for an indulgent experience.$4.00
- Cotton Candy Cupcakes
Our Cotton Candy Cupcake is a playful, pastel-colored treat with a light and fluffy cotton candy flavor, topped with swirls of sweet frosting for a whimsical touch.$4.00
- Ding Dong Cupcakes
Our Ding Dong Cupcake is a nostalgic treat, featuring rich chocolate cake filled with a creamy center, topped with a smooth chocolate ganache for the ultimate indulgence.$4.50
- German Chocolate CupCake
German Chocolate Cupcakes are a decadent twist on the classic German chocolate cake, packed into a perfect, handheld treat. These cupcakes feature a moist, rich chocolate base that's soft and tender, with a deep cocoa flavor.The combination of the rich chocolate cake and the nutty, caramel-like frosting creates an irresistible blend of flavors and textures in every bite. Perfect for special occasions or just because, these cupcakes offer a taste of indulgence in a convenient, bite-sized form.$4.50
- Lemon Cupcakes
Light and refreshing lemon-flavored cupcakes with a zesty lemon frosting, offering a bright burst of citrus in every bite.$4.00
- Neapolitan Cupcakes
A delightful combination of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors layered in one cupcake, topped with a tri-colored frosting for a fun twist on a classic dessert.$4.00
- Oreo Cookie Cupcakes
Fluffy cupcakes with crushed Oreo cookies baked right in, topped with a creamy Oreo frosting and a cookie garnish for a delightful crunch.$4.00
- PB&J Stuffed Cupcakes
Moist cupcakes filled with peanut butter and jelly, topped with a smooth peanut butter frosting for a nostalgic treat reminiscent of your favorite childhood sandwich.$4.50
- Peanut Butter Cupcakes
Soft and flavorful peanut butter cupcakes, topped with a rich peanut butter frosting, perfect for any peanut butter lover.$4.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cupcakes
A tropical twist on the classic dessert, featuring pineapple and cherry topping, baked into a buttery cupcake and finished with a caramel glaze.$4.00
- Royal Reality Cupcakes
A twist on the traditional red velvet, these cupcakes feature a vibrant mix of colors, with the same moist texture and tangy cream cheese frosting.$4.00
- SoulDay Cupcakes
Celebrate any occasion with these classic birthday cake-flavored cupcakes, topped with a festive buttercream frosting and sprinkles.$4.00
- Spice Cake Cupcakes
The Spice Cupcake is a fluffy, spiced delight topped with creamy frosting and a sprinkle of cinnamon, capturing the essence of fall in every bite.$4.00
- Strawberry Cupcakes
Fresh and fruity, these cupcakes are infused with strawberry flavor and topped with a creamy strawberry frosting.$4.00
- Vanilla Cupcakes
Classic and timeless, these moist vanilla cupcakes are topped with a smooth and creamy vanilla buttercream for a simple yet satisfying treat.$4.00
- Wedding Cake Cupcakes
Elegant and delicate vanilla cupcakes with a hint of almond, topped with a smooth buttercream frosting, perfect for any celebration.$4.00
- Yellow Cupcakes
Soft and fluffy yellow cupcakes, offering a buttery flavor and topped with a rich frosting, ideal for any occasion.$4.00
- Ying Yang Doodle Cupcakes
A snickerdoodle-inspired cupcake with a cinnamon-sugar flavor, topped with a creamy frosting and a sprinkle of cinnamon for the perfect balance of sweet and spice.$4.00
Cake Treat Cups
- Butter Pecan Stuffed Cake Treat Cup
Rich butter pecan cake layers stuffed with pecans, offering a sweet and nutty treat that’s full of flavor.$6.50
- Caramel Cake Treat Cup
Rich caramel cake layers that melt in your mouth, offering a sweet and buttery flavor with every bite.$6.00
- Chocolate Dream Cake Treat Cup
Classic, moist chocolate cake layers in a cup, satisfying all your chocolate cravings in a single serving.$6.00
- Cotton Candy Cake Treat Cup
The Cotton Candy Cake Treat Cup is a burst of fun and color, layering cotton candy-flavored cake with soft, dreamy frosting.$6.00
- Ding Dong Cake Treat Cup
The Ding Dong Cake Treat Cup layers moist chocolate cake and whipped cream filling, creating a bite-sized take on this beloved classic.$6.50
- Lemon Cake Treat Cup
Fresh and zesty lemon cake layers that bring a burst of citrusy flavor with every spoonful.$6.00
- Neapolitan Cake Treat Cup
Layers of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry cake, creating a nostalgic and colorful treat in each cup.$6.00
- Oreo Cookie Cake Treat Cup
Layers of moist chocolate cake combined with crushed Oreo cookies for a deliciously rich and creamy treat$6.00
- PB&J Stuffed Cake Treat Cup
A playful twist on a classic favorite, featuring peanut butter and jelly-filled cake layers for a fun and flavorful experience.$6.50
- Peanut Butter Cake Treat Cup
Moist cake layers infused with creamy peanut butter, creating a rich and satisfying dessert.$6.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake Treat Cup
Sweet pineapple and caramelized cake layers, perfectly captured in a treat cup for a tropical delight.$6.50
- Royal Reality Cake Treat Cup
Layers of colorful, velvet-textured cake, offering a luxurious and visually stunning dessert experience.$6.00
- Soul Day Cake Treat Cup
Celebrate with layers of festive, birthday-style cake in a cup, perfect for any occasion.$6.00
- Spice Cake Treat Cup
The Spice Cake Treat Cup layers soft, spiced cake with creamy frosting, creating a perfectly portioned burst of fall flavor in every bite.$6.00
- Strawberry Cake Treat Cup
Our Strawberry Cake Treat Cup offers layers of moist strawberry cake and creamy frosting, perfect for a refreshing treat on the go.$6.00
- Vanilla Cake Treat Cup
Classic vanilla cake layers, delivering a simple yet satisfying flavor in every spoonful.$6.00
- Wedding Cake Cake Treat Cup
Elegant layers of moist wedding cake, offering a classic and timeless flavor in every bite.$6.00
- Yellow Cake Treat Cup
Moist and buttery yellow cake layers, offering a traditional and comforting dessert experience.$6.00
- Ying Yang Doodle Cake Treat Cup
A delightful balance of cinnamon-infused snickerdoodle cake layers, delivering a sweet and spiced treat.$6.00
LUVV's COOKIES
Luvv's Classic Cookies
- Butter Cake Cookies
A soft, melt-in-your-mouth cookie inspired by the rich flavor of classic butter cake, with a butter sauce for the perfect finish.$3.50
- CC's Cookies
The CC’s Classic Cookie is a soft, buttery cookie loaded with chunks of your favorite candies! Whether you’re craving sweetness or a bit of crunch, this cookie delivers the perfect balance, combining cookie dough with a satisfying candy-filled surprise in each bite.$4.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookies
The Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie delivers a timeless flavor with soft, chewy dough and melty chocolate chips in every bite. It’s the ultimate comfort cookie for any chocolate chip lover.$3.50
- Chocolate Dream Cookies
Sink into the richness of the Chocolate Dream Classic Cookie—a soft, chocolate cookie infused with candy pieces. Each bite is a heavenly blend of rich chocolate flavor and the delightful crunch of candies, making this cookie a true chocolate lover's dream come true.$4.00
- Chocolate Chip Mint Cookies
The Classic Chocolate Mint Cookie is a chewy chocolate cookie infused with mint flavor, giving you the perfect combination of rich cocoa and a refreshing minty twist$4.00
- Cini Bun Cookies
The Classic Cini Bun Cookie is a soft and chewy cinnamon-infused delight, topped with a sweet icing drizzle, reminiscent of your favorite cinnamon roll$4.00
- Holy Sprinkles
The Classic Holy Sprinkles Cookie is a soft and buttery sugar cookie covered in a generous helping of rainbow sprinkles, making it a fun and delightful treat for all ages.$3.50
- Royal Reality Cookies
The Classic Royal Reality Cookie is a soft and velvety red velvet creation with a touch of cocoa, balanced perfectly by its cream cheese-like sweetness. Its royal hue can be customized, making it the ultimate statement cookie for any occasion.$3.50
- S'more Cookies
The Classic S'mores Cookie is a chewy, graham cracker cookie with bits of marshmallow and chocolate folded in, delivering all the flavors of a s’more in a convenient cookie form.$4.00
- Sassy Sugar Cookies
The Classic Sassy Sugar Cookie delivers a perfectly balanced sugar cookie with a soft, chewy texture and a touch of sass (a variety of flavors to choose from), making it sweet, simple, and irresistible.$4.00
- Simple Sugar Cookies
The Classic Simple Sugar Cookie is a soft, melt-in-your-mouth treat with a subtle vanilla flavor, perfect for those who love the simplicity of a traditional sugar cookie.$3.50
- Soul Day Cookies
The Classic Soul Day Cookie is a soft vanilla cookie filled with festive sprinkles, making each bite feel like a celebration of flavor and fun.$3.50
- TT's Turtle Cookies
The Classic TT’s Turtle Cookie features a pecan cookie base packed with caramel and chocolate, creating a luxurious, chewy treat that’s as irresistible as the candy it’s named after.$4.00
- Ying Yang Doodle Cookies
The Classic Ying Yang Doodle Cookie is a cinnamon-sugar masterpiece, with a soft and chewy texture. This Snickerdoodle-inspired cookie delivers a warm, buttery flavor with a touch of cinnamon in every bite.$3.50
Luvv's Cookie Bars
- Butter Cake Cookie Bars
A rich and buttery cookie cake that combines the softness of cake with the golden crispiness of a cookie, topped with a butter sauce.$4.50
- CC's Cookie Bars
A special blend of cookies candies and chewy dough, baked into a cake that's as delightful as the original cookie, perfect for any occasion.$4.50
- Chocolate Dream Cookie Bars
An indulgent cookie cake for chocolate lovers, packed with your choice of cookies or candies in every bite.$4.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
A classic favorite transformed into a cake—soft, chewy, and loaded with gooey chocolate chips for a nostalgic treat.$4.00
- Cini Bun Cookie Bars
The warm flavors of cinnamon rolls meet the texture of a cookie cake, swirled with cinnamon and drizzled with cream cheese icing.$4.50
- Holy Sprinkles Cookie Bars
A fun, colorful cake bursting with sprinkles rolled on the outside, making it the perfect centerpiece for celebrations.$4.00
- Peanut Butter Cookie Bars
A soft, rich peanut butter cookie cake that’s thick, chewy, and absolutely irresistible, perfect for peanut butter lovers$4.00
- Royal Reality Cookie Bars
A colorful twist on the classic red velvet, this cookie cake is baked with multiple colors and topped with a rich cream cheese frosting.$4.00
- Sassy Cookie Bars
A simple yet flavorful sugar cookie cake with a hint of sass, perfect for those who appreciate the classics with a twist. Choose your flavor and make it sassy.$4.50
- Simple Sugar Cookie Bars
A pure and buttery sugar cookie cake that’s soft and chewy, with a perfect balance of sweetness sprinkles with sugar..$4.00
- S'more Luvv Cookie Bars
All the flavors of s’mores in a cookie cake—graham cracker cookie base, gooey marshmallow, and rich chocolate, baked to perfection.$4.50
- Soul Day Cookie Bars
A birthday cake-inspired cookie cake filled with colorful sprinkles and a creamy vanilla flavor, perfect for celebrating special occasions.$4.00
- TT's Turtle Cookie Bars
A rich and indulgent cookie cake topped with chocolate sauce and a caramel pecan praline, offering a delightful balance of crunch and sweetness.$4.50
- Ying Yang Doodle Cookie Bars
A snickerdoodle-inspired cookie cake with a balanced blend of cinnamon-sugar and chocolate, perfect for those who love a bit of both worlds.$4.00
Luvv's Cookie Crumbles
- Butter Cake Cookies
A soft, melt-in-your-mouth cookie inspired by the rich flavor of classic butter cake, with a butter sauce for the perfect finish.$5.50
- CC's Cookies
Named after my mom, these cookies are a decadent blend of your choice of a variety of ( C )ookies or ( C )andies and chewy dough, offering a nostalgic taste in every bite.$5.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookies
A timeless favorite, these cookies are packed with gooey chocolate chips, crispy on the edges, and soft in the center.$5.00
- Chocolate Dream Cookies
The ultimate chocolate lover's dream come true—rich, fudgy, and loaded with a variety of cookies and candy pieces to choose from.$5.50
- Cini Bun Cookies
A sweet, spiced delight that combines the warm flavors of cinnamon rolls into a soft, chewy cookie drizzled with cream cheese icing.$5.50
- Dunk'ems
Made for dunking, these chewy, flavored cookies hold up perfectly in a glass of milk or a cup of coffee, with just the right amount of sweetness. Served with a Dunking Dip!$4.00
- Holy Sprinkles
A fun, festive cookie bursting with colorful sprinkles rolled on the outside before baked, perfect for celebrations or just because.$5.50
- Peanut Butter Jam Cookies
A twist on the classic PB&J, these cookies have a peanut butter base with a dollop of sweet jam in the center, bringing back childhood memories with every bite.$5.50
- Pie Me Cookies
Indulge in the perfect combination of a soft, buttery cookie base topped with your favorite rich, gooey pie filling. Each bite of this crumble-inspired creation brings together the comforting warmth of a homemade cookie and the deliciously sweet flavors of a classic pie. It’s a delightful treat that satisfies every dessert craving!$5.50
- Royal Reality Cookies
A majestic treat inspired by red velvet, but with a royal twist—these cookies are soft, colorful, and topped with a swirl of cream cheese frosting.$5.00
- S'more Luvv Cookies
Everything you love about s'mores, now in a cookie— graham cracker cookie base, gooey marshmallow, and rich chocolate chips. Topped with a chocolate drizzle and dusting of graham crackers.$5.50
- Sassy Sugar Cookies
Not the classic sugar cookie, it's the classic sugar cookie with a twist, these are buttery, soft, and finished with a hint of sass— flavor choices waiting just for you. Allowing you to choose your sass!$5.50
- Simple Sugar Cookies
Pure and simple, these cookies are all about the basics—a perfect blend of buttery goodness and just the right amount of sweetness.$5.00
- Soul Day Cookies
A celebration in a cookie, this birthday cake-inspired treat is filled with colorful sprinkles and a creamy vanilla flavor that tastes just like your favorite party.$5.00
- TT's Turtle Cookies
Inspired by the classic candy, these cookies are loaded with chocolate chips, caramel chunks, and toasted pecans, offering a delightful crunch and gooey sweetness.$5.50
- Ying Yang Doodle Cookies
A harmonious blend of flavors with a snickerdoodle twist—soft, cinnamon-sugar-coated cookies, with a cheewy center and crispy edges.$5.00
LUVV's PRETZELS
Pretzels
- Pretzel Rods
Crunchy, salty pretzel rods perfect for dipping or snacking available with a chocolate coating, they are sure to satisfy.$3.00
- Pretzel Twist
Twisted to perfection, these pretzels are soft, chewy, and packed with flavor in every bite. The unique shape makes them fun to eat, and they’re perfect for sharing or savoring solo. Available in a variety of flavors and coatings.$3.00
LUVV's TREAT BARS
Cereal Bars
- Caramel Krispie Cereal Bar
A sweet and sticky combination of crispy rice cereal and creamy caramel, this bar offers a deliciously chewy texture with a rich, buttery flavor.$3.00
- Cocoa Krispie Cereal Bar
Indulge in a rich, chocolatey twist on the classic with Cocoa Krispies and marshmallows, delivering a deep cocoa flavor in every bite.$3.00
- Oreo Krispie Cereal Bar
The perfect blend of crispy rice cereal and crushed Oreo cookies, bound together with gooey marshmallows for a decadent and crunchy experience.$3.50
- Original Krispie Cereal Bar
A classic treat combining crispy rice cereal with gooey marshmallows for a timeless, chewy delight. Perfect for any occasion.$3.00
- Peanut Butter Cereal Bars
A rich and nutty version of the classic, blending crispy rice cereal with creamy peanut butter and marshmallows for a satisfyingly indulgent snack.$3.00
- Fruity Krispie Bars
Bright and colorful, this bar mixes fruity cereal with marshmallows, creating a playful and vibrant treat that's as fun to eat as it is to look at.$3.00
- Lucky Charms Cereal Bars
A magical mix of crunchy cereal and whimsical marshmallow charms, brought together with gooey marshmallows for a nostalgic treat that's both fun and flavorful.$3.00
LUVV's SEASONAL TREATS
Fall
- Apple Pie Me Cookies
The Apple Pie Me Cookie is a soft, crumble-style treat filled with spiced apples and a touch of cinnamon, topped with a buttery crumble for a taste of classic apple pie in every bite.$5.50
- Butter Cake Cookie
A melt-in-your-mouth delight, this soft and buttery cookie is inspired by the richness of classic butter cake. With a tender crumb and a hint of vanilla, it’s the perfect treat for anyone who loves the simplicity and comfort of traditional baking.$5.50
- Caramel Cake Treat Cup
Rich caramel cake layers that melt in your mouth, offering a sweet and buttery flavor with every bite.$11.00
- Carmel Apples
The Caramel Apples feature crisp apples dipped in rich, buttery caramel and rolled in peanuts, making each bite a sweet and tart experience.$3.50
- Fudge
Rich, creamy, and decadently sweet, our classic fudge is a chocolate lover’s dream. Each bite is smooth and indulgent, with a deep cocoa flavor that satisfies your sweet tooth with the perfect balance of sweetness and richness.$3.00
- Peanut Butter Fudge
This creamy, smooth peanut butter fudge is a sweet and salty masterpiece. Bursting with the rich flavor of peanut butter and a silky texture that melts in your mouth, it’s a perfect treat for peanut butter lovers everywhere.$3.00
- Popcorn Balls
Our Popcorn Balls are the ultimate fall snack, combining crunchy, caramel-coated popcorn into a perfectly portable treat that captures the essence of autumn.$3.50
- Royal Reality Treat Cup
Dive into the regal layers of the Royal Reality Treat Cup! This indulgent dessert features layers of rich cake, decadent creams, and toppings fit for royalty. It’s a cup of pure dessert bliss that brings a little luxury to every bite.$11.00
- S'more Cookie
Bringing the campfire favorite to your cookie jar, this S'mores Cookie combines a soft, chewy cookie base with melty chocolate, gooey marshmallows, and a hint of graham cracker crunch. It’s the perfect nostalgic treat that delivers all the flavors of a classic s’more in every delicious bite.$5.50
- Spice Cake Treat Cup
The Spice Cake Treat Cup layers soft, spiced cake with creamy frosting, creating a perfectly portioned burst of fall flavor in every bite.$11.00
- TT's Turtle Cookie
A cookie that’s as indulgent as it is delicious! TT’s Turtle Cookie features a rich, chewy cookie base packed with gooey caramel, crunchy pecans, and a decadent chocolate drizzle. It’s a sweet, nutty, and chocolatey treat that will leave you wanting more!$5.50
- Ying Yang Doodle Fudge
Our Fudge is rich, creamy, and decadent. Made with smooth flavors and a touch of sweetness, it melts in your mouth and is the perfect indulgence for a crisp fall day.$3.00
DRINKS
EXTRAS
Misc Toppings
- Cup of Sauce
A versatile cup of rich, flavorful sauce, perfect for drizzling over desserts, dipping, or adding a finishing touch to your favorite treats.$0.50
- Cup of Icing
Smooth and creamy icing, ideal for topping cakes, cupcakes, and cookies. Available in a variety of flavors to complement any dessert.$0.50
- Cup of Walnuts
A generous cup of crunchy walnuts, perfect for adding a nutty flavor and satisfying crunch to your baked goods or snack.$1.00
- Cup of Pecans
A cup of buttery pecans, offering a rich, smooth taste with a delightful crunch. Ideal for enhancing your treat or enjoying on their own.$1.00
- Cup of Peanuts
A hearty cup of roasted peanuts, packed with protein and flavor, perfect for snacking or adding a crunchy texture to your favorite treats.$1.00
